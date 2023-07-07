Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 7th (ADMLF, ATZ, BSRUF, CAMLF, CCEP, CDNAF, CET, CNR, CTC.A, DSITF)

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2023

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, July 7th:

Adriatic Metals (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 280 ($3.55) to GBX 270 ($3.43).

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$57.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Base Resources (OTCMKTS:BSRUF) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 37 ($0.47) to GBX 30 ($0.38).

Central Asia Metals (OTCMKTS:CAMLF) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 320 ($4.06) to GBX 280 ($3.55).

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG to €67.00 ($72.83).

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$215.00 to C$210.00.

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) had its price target cut by ATB Capital from C$1.50 to C$1.30.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$180.00 to C$174.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$215.00 to C$210.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Currys (OTCMKTS:DSITF) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 65 ($0.82) to GBX 53 ($0.67).

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to €13.80 ($15.00).

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from C$51.00 to C$44.00.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its target price trimmed by ATB Capital from C$14.00 to C$13.75.

FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 130 ($1.65) to GBX 170 ($2.16).

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from C$27.00 to C$26.00.

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 700 ($8.88) to GBX 670 ($8.50).

Information Services (TSE:ISV) had its target price increased by Acumen Capital from C$30.75 to C$31.75.

Kenmare Resources (OTCMKTS:KMRPF) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 780 ($9.90) to GBX 760 ($9.65).

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from C$11.00 to C$10.00.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,300 ($41.88) to GBX 2,600 ($33.00).

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. to €19.00 ($20.65).

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$49.00 to C$48.00.

Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$49.00 to C$48.00.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 6,600 ($83.77) to GBX 6,400 ($81.23).

Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 25 ($0.32) to GBX 27 ($0.34).

Tharisa (OTCMKTS:TIHRF) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 290 ($3.68) to GBX 270 ($3.43).

Yellow Cake (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 552 ($7.01) to GBX 550 ($6.98).

Receive News & Ratings for Adriatic Metals PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adriatic Metals PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.