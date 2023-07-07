Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 7th (ADMLF, ATZ, BSRUF, CAMLF, CCEP, CDNAF, CET, CNR, CTC.A, DSITF)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, July 7th:

Adriatic Metals (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 280 ($3.55) to GBX 270 ($3.43).

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$57.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Base Resources (OTCMKTS:BSRUF)

had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 37 ($0.47) to GBX 30 ($0.38).

Central Asia Metals (OTCMKTS:CAMLF) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 320 ($4.06) to GBX 280 ($3.55).

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG to €67.00 ($72.83).

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$215.00 to C$210.00.

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) had its price target cut by ATB Capital from C$1.50 to C$1.30.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$180.00 to C$174.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$215.00 to C$210.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Currys (OTCMKTS:DSITF) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 65 ($0.82) to GBX 53 ($0.67).

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to €13.80 ($15.00).

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from C$51.00 to C$44.00.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its target price trimmed by ATB Capital from C$14.00 to C$13.75.

FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 130 ($1.65) to GBX 170 ($2.16).

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from C$27.00 to C$26.00.

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 700 ($8.88) to GBX 670 ($8.50).

Information Services (TSE:ISV) had its target price increased by Acumen Capital from C$30.75 to C$31.75.

Kenmare Resources (OTCMKTS:KMRPF) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 780 ($9.90) to GBX 760 ($9.65).

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from C$11.00 to C$10.00.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,300 ($41.88) to GBX 2,600 ($33.00).

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. to €19.00 ($20.65).

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$49.00 to C$48.00.

Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$49.00 to C$48.00.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 6,600 ($83.77) to GBX 6,400 ($81.23).

Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 25 ($0.32) to GBX 27 ($0.34).

Tharisa (OTCMKTS:TIHRF) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 290 ($3.68) to GBX 270 ($3.43).

Yellow Cake (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 552 ($7.01) to GBX 550 ($6.98).

