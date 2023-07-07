Stephens Increases Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target to $95.00

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Stephens from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KRUS. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.29.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Performance

KRUS stock opened at $85.25 on Friday. Kura Sushi USA has a fifty-two week low of $37.97 and a fifty-two week high of $96.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,217.68 and a beta of 1.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA ( NASDAQ:KRUS Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $43.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRUS. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 521.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 533.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 2,040.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. 48.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as Kura Experience'. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

