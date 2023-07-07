Steem (STEEM) Hits Market Cap of $77.92 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Over the last week, Steem has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. Steem has a total market capitalization of $77.92 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000587 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,277.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.00 or 0.00323658 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $280.94 or 0.00927856 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00012257 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.71 or 0.00543990 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00063232 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00140519 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 438,277,481 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

