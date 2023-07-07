Steem Market Cap Reaches $76.94 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 7th. Steem has a total market cap of $76.94 million and $1.55 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Steem has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000582 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,171.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96.15 or 0.00318679 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.57 or 0.00929928 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00012172 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.30 or 0.00547862 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00062709 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00141930 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003296 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 438,257,401 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.