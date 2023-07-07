Startek (NYSE:SRT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Startek in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

NYSE:SRT opened at $2.85 on Monday. Startek has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $4.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.91 million, a PE ratio of -71.25 and a beta of 1.42.

Startek ( NYSE:SRT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Startek had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $92.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.23 million. On average, research analysts expect that Startek will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Startek by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,734 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Startek by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 535,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Startek by 359.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 102,091 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Startek in the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Startek in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

