Sowa Financial Group Inc. Invests $1.07 Million in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $96.26 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $104.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.71.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.