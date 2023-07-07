Sourceless Price Hits $0.0249 (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. In the last week, Sourceless has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sourceless has a total market cap of $522.97 million and approximately $390.43 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sourceless token can now be bought for about $0.0249 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004493 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017439 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00019451 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00014193 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,084.20 or 0.99974307 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002171 BTC.

About Sourceless

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.02845627 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $23.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

