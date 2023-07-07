SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.44

Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.44 and last traded at $41.08, with a volume of 179467 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SKYW. TheStreet raised shares of SkyWest from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on SkyWest in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised SkyWest from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

SkyWest Trading Up 3.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.03 and a 200 day moving average of $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.02 and a beta of 1.96.

Institutional Trading of SkyWest

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $691.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.84 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of SkyWest in the first quarter worth approximately $3,543,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at about $966,000. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 66.2% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 132,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 52,591 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 35,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 60,258 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Further Reading

