Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Equities researchers at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $153.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.77 and a 200-day moving average of $157.61. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $109.44 and a 52-week high of $194.68.

Insider Activity at Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $246.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.06 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 7.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $112,140.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at $951,693.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicon Laboratories

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.3% in the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,080,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,517 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 12.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 793,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,010,000 after purchasing an additional 85,465 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 17.3% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 730,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,868,000 after purchasing an additional 107,562 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 728,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,898,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.6% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 696,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,020,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Featured Articles

