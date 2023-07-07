SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Cut to “Sell” at Citigroup

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SIGNA Sports United Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:SSU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.95. 20,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,796. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.90. SIGNA Sports United has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $7.35.

Institutional Trading of SIGNA Sports United

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SIGNA Sports United by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 48,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of SIGNA Sports United by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 577,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

SIGNA Sports United Company Profile

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

