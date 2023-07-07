Siacoin (SC) Trading Up 8.4% This Week

Siacoin (SC) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Siacoin has a market cap of $176.80 million and $7.88 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Siacoin has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,051.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.46 or 0.00320985 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $282.81 or 0.00941099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00012376 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.06 or 0.00552598 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00062899 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00145751 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003309 BTC.

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,591,795,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,438,198,694 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

