Siacoin (SC) Price Up 4.8% This Week

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Siacoin has a market cap of $177.93 million and $161,874.11 worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,277.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.09 or 0.00323412 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.17 or 0.00927059 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00012241 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.71 or 0.00543072 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00063116 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00140456 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,594,705,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,572,503,726 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

