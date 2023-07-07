Short Interest in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Decreases By 18.5%

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the May 31st total of 1,460,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 743,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 22,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total transaction of $265,609.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 944,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,023,878.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amplitude news, Director Patrick W. Grady sold 46,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $453,395.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,347.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 22,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total transaction of $265,609.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 944,634 shares in the company, valued at $11,023,878.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 525,341 shares of company stock valued at $5,251,139 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplitude

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Amplitude during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 427.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 658.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amplitude Stock Up 0.6 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMPL. Piper Sandler cut shares of Amplitude from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. William Blair cut shares of Amplitude from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Amplitude from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Amplitude from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Shares of AMPL opened at $10.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.42. Amplitude has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $19.24.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). The business had revenue of $66.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.01 million. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 38.76% and a negative return on equity of 32.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amplitude will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

About Amplitude

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

Further Reading

