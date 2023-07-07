Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,770 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Shopify by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 23,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Shopify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

Shopify Stock Performance

NYSE:SHOP opened at $61.83 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $67.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

