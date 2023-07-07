Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.77

Shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.77 and traded as high as $17.33. Shin-Etsu Chemical shares last traded at $16.57, with a volume of 119,444 shares.
Shin-Etsu Chemical Trading Up 0.9 %
The company has a market cap of $65.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.79.
Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile
Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the polyvinyl chloride (PVC)/chlor-alkali, semiconductor silicon, silicones, electronics and functional materials, specialty chemicals, processing, and trading and specialized businesses worldwide. The company operates through Infrastructure Materials; Electronics Materials; Functional Materials; and Processing and Specialized Services segments.
