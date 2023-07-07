Serco Group (LON:SRP) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Serco Group (LON:SRP – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 190 ($2.41) target price on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.92) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 211.40 ($2.68).

Serco Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Serco Group stock opened at GBX 151.30 ($1.92) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 146.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 151.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.85, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of £1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,163.85, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.36.

Insider Activity at Serco Group

Serco Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Nigel Crossley sold 111,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.93), for a total value of £168,791.44 ($214,229.52). Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, asylum seeker accommodation, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

