Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Senvest Capital Inc. (TSE:SEC – Free Report) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$318.00 and last traded at C$318.00. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 464 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$319.00.

Senvest Capital Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$788.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$313.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$324.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Get Senvest Capital alerts:

Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$17.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$44.13 million during the quarter.

About Senvest Capital

Senvest Capital Inc, through its subsidiaries, holds investments in equity and real estate holdings in the United States and internationally. The company invests in derivative financial instruments comprising primarily options and warrants to purchase or sell equities, equity indices and currencies, equity swaps, foreign currency forward contracts, and foreign currency futures contracts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Senvest Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senvest Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.