Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.17

Senior plc (OTC:SNIRF – Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.17 and last traded at C$2.17, with a volume of 430 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Senior from GBX 183 ($2.32) to GBX 205 ($2.60) in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Senior Trading Down 6.5 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.73.

Senior Company Profile

Senior plc engages in the designing, manufacture, and sale of high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Flexonics. The company offers aerospace solutions, including fluid conveyance systems that include high and low pressure ducting systems, control bellows, sensors, and assemblies; gas turbine engines, such as precision-machined and fabricated engine components, and fluid systems ducting and control products; and structures comprising precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

Featured Stories

