Semus Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on F. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Benchmark increased their price target on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.03.

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,705,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,832,352. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.58. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $16.68. The firm has a market cap of $60.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

