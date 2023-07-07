Semus Wealth Partners LLC Sells 140 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.9% of Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.04.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.6 %

MA stock traded down $2.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $390.84. 678,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,816,584. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $379.10 and its 200 day moving average is $368.05. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $395.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $370.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

