Semus Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 171 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

VCR traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $284.01. The company had a trading volume of 10,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,641. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $213.73 and a twelve month high of $290.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.35.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

