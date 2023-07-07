Semus Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 213.2% in the third quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 23.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock remained flat at $110.09 during trading on Friday. 967,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,436,540. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.73 and a 52-week high of $110.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.26.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.4315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

