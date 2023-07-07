Semus Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.98 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 3.2% of Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Tesla by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $14,403,395.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total value of $690,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,392,916.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,480 shares of company stock worth $12,986,734 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Tesla from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $279.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,104,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,439,672. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.34. The company has a market capitalization of $884.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.