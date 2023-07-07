Semus Wealth Partners LLC Buys 134 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $445,944,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 54.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,504 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, SVB Securities raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.9 %

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,608,622,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 970,965 shares of company stock worth $423,725,107 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LLY traded down $9.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $454.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,153,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,073,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $296.32 and a 1 year high of $469.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $440.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.93. The stock has a market cap of $431.14 billion, a PE ratio of 73.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.38.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

