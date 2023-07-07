Semperit Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEIGY) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding (OTCMKTS:SEIGY – Free Report) shares were down 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.11 and last traded at $6.11. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $6.37.

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average is $6.04.

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding develops, produces, and sells rubber products for the medical and industrial sectors worldwide. It operates through five segments: Sempermed, Semperflex, Sempertrans, Semperform, and Semperseal. The Sempermed segment manufactures surgical gloves in the medical area.

