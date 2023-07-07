Seele-N (SEELE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $357.28

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 7th. One Seele-N token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Seele-N has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar. Seele-N has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $357.28 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Seele-N

Seele-N is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00004444 USD and is down -89.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $170.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

