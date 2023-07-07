Seele-N (SEELE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $1.04 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 89.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $160.37 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00017418 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00019517 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000083 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014112 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,116.48 or 1.00027691 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

SEELE is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00041202 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

