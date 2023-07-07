Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ SHIP traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.18. 232,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Seanergy Maritime has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The company has a market cap of $94.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.68.

Seanergy Maritime ( NASDAQ:SHIP Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.67. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seanergy Maritime will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter worth about $459,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter worth about $473,000. 3.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is an international shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on the owning and management of a fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

