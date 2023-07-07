SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) Shares Down 2.4%

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Free Report) shares fell 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.33 and last traded at $11.35. 50,585 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 82,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SEACOR Marine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

Get SEACOR Marine alerts:

SEACOR Marine Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Trading of SEACOR Marine

SEACOR Marine ( NYSE:SMHI Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.97 million for the quarter. SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 17.13% and a negative net margin of 28.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 423,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 59.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 3.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in SEACOR Marine by 7.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SEACOR Marine by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. 54.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SEACOR Marine

(Free Report)

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, and offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SEACOR Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEACOR Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.