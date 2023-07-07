Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.

PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 5.0% of PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,893,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $531,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.9% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,199,000 after acquiring an additional 84,863 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,175,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,013,000 after purchasing an additional 241,184 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $71.98. 441,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,307,390. The company has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.51. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $79.49.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

