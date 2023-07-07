Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $495.59

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP – Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 495.59 ($6.29) and traded as low as GBX 489 ($6.21). Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund shares last traded at GBX 492 ($6.24), with a volume of 215,816 shares trading hands.

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 495.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 510.67. The firm has a market cap of £756.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -547.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.96.

About Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across Asia (excluding the Middle East and Japan), together with the Far Eastern countries bordering the Pacific Ocean.

