Schroder Income Growth Fund (LON:SCF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $301.81

Shares of Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF – Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 301.81 ($3.83) and traded as low as GBX 287.05 ($3.64). Schroder Income Growth Fund shares last traded at GBX 292 ($3.71), with a volume of 26,485 shares.

Schroder Income Growth Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 301.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 305.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £192.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,512.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.63, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Schroder Income Growth Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. Schroder Income Growth Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16,250.00%.

Schroder Income Growth Fund Company Profile

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

