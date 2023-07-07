Santos FC Fan Token Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.22 Million (SANTOS)

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Over the last seven days, Santos FC Fan Token has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One Santos FC Fan Token token can now be bought for $3.17 or 0.00010438 BTC on major exchanges. Santos FC Fan Token has a total market cap of $14.41 million and $12.22 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Santos FC Fan Token Token Profile

Santos FC Fan Token’s genesis date was November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Santos FC Fan Token’s official website is www.santosfc.com.br.

Santos FC Fan Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Santos FC Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Santos FC Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Santos FC Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

