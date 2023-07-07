Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up about 7.7% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $83,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.97.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE:CRM traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.76. 1,242,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,708,916. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.94. The company has a market cap of $205.28 billion, a PE ratio of 553.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total transaction of $236,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at $18,859,680.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total transaction of $236,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,859,680.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 818,236 shares of company stock worth $171,651,074 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.