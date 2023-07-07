Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Stock Price Up 10%

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report)’s share price traded up 10% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.42 and last traded at $3.42. 4,474,843 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 6,889,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Sabre in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Sabre from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sabre from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Sabre Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.79.

Institutional Trading of Sabre

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $742.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.68 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Sabre during the 1st quarter valued at $61,780,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Sabre by 175.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 358,472 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sabre by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,374,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,348,000 after acquiring an additional 278,109 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sabre by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,680 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sabre during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,211,000.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

