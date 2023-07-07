Sabre Gold Mines (TSE:SGLD) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (TSE:SGLD – Free Report) were down 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 9,540 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 29,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Sabre Gold Mines Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.09 million, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.96.

Sabre Gold Mines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.