Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Shares Gap Down to $12.15

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.15, but opened at $11.74. Runway Growth Finance shares last traded at $12.44, with a volume of 49,409 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on RWAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Runway Growth Finance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.25 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $13.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

Runway Growth Finance Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $499.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.08.

Runway Growth Finance Increases Dividend

Runway Growth Finance ( NASDAQ:RWAY Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 32.18%. The company had revenue of $39.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Runway Growth Finance Corp. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Runway Growth Finance news, insider Thomas B. Raterman purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $26,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,223.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Runway Growth Finance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RWAY. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 342.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the third quarter valued at about $177,000. 65.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.