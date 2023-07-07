RUA Life Sciences (LON:RUA) Trading Up 1.5%

RUA Life Sciences plc (LON:RUA – Free Report) shares shot up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 34 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 34 ($0.43). 4,128 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 44,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.50 ($0.43).

RUA Life Sciences Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 38.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 47.86. The firm has a market cap of £7.10 million, a P/E ratio of -355.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 6.08.

About RUA Life Sciences

RUA Life Sciences plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides polymers, services, and products to the medical device industry in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates as a contract developer and manufacturer of medical devices; and licensor of Elast-Eon and ECSil implantable co-polymers that are used in cardiology and urological applications, including pacing leads, cardiac cannulae, and stent devices.

