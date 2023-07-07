Rothschild Investment Corp IL Trims Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,373,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 226.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 659,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,592,000 after acquiring an additional 457,285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DaVita by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,042,000 after acquiring an additional 339,051 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the third quarter valued at $26,824,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 912.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 338,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,249,000 after buying an additional 304,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of DVA stock opened at $101.98 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.28 and a 52-week high of $103.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 72.08% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 2,196 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $209,190.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 15,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total transaction of $1,581,984.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,055,153.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 2,196 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $209,190.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,502 shares of company stock worth $3,722,146. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on DaVita from $85.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet raised shares of DaVita from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of DaVita from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.88.

About DaVita

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.