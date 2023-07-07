Rothschild Investment Corp IL Reduces Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in KLA were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in KLA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in KLA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLA Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $461.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $439.56 and its 200 day moving average is $406.35. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $488.41.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KLAC. BNP Paribas cut shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $775,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,344,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.02, for a total value of $1,759,579.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,303,908.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $775,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,344,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,996 shares of company stock valued at $9,210,673 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

