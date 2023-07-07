Rothschild Investment Corp IL Grows Stock Position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,850 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL owned approximately 1.06% of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FYLD. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 118.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 321,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,045,000 after acquiring an additional 174,679 shares during the period. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,282,000. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 287,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 11,161 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 22,583 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,118,000.
Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Performance
BATS:FYLD opened at $23.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.93. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $27.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.46 and a 200 day moving average of $24.99.
Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Announces Dividend
About Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF
The Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (FYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in Developed Ex-US stocks with focus on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. FYLD was launched on Dec 3, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.
