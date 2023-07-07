Rothschild Investment Corp IL Cuts Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 23.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 37,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $100,180.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,796.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $413,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,572,910.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $100,180.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,797 shares in the company, valued at $630,796.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 272,350 shares of company stock valued at $11,899,881. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 0.9 %

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $42.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 2.06. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $27.79 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.19.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.59.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.