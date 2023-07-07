Rothschild Investment Corp IL Buys 74 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 15.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,757,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $727,311,000 after buying an additional 763,728 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 117.5% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,381,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,340,000 after acquiring an additional 746,320 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,646,000 after acquiring an additional 532,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after acquiring an additional 394,786 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $855,740.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,415.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 31,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,100,107.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares in the company, valued at $32,034,918.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 5,301 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $855,740.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,060 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,415.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,663 shares of company stock worth $9,149,913. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.70.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $164.09 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $113.08 and a one year high of $168.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.90.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.50%.

About Darden Restaurants

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.