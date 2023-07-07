Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLFW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLFW – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the May 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

Shares of RCLFW opened at $0.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.08. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.17.

