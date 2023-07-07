Romios Gold Resources (CVE:RG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (CVE:RG – Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 30805 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Romios Gold Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Romios Gold Resources Company Profile

Romios Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration of precious and base metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its projects are located in Ontario, British Columbia, Quebec, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

