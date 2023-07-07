Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $43.07

Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.07 and last traded at $43.02, with a volume of 1067508 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.32.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.47 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.38.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $658.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.53%.

In related news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,719,182.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 743,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,582,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rollins news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $489,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,115.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,719,182.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 743,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,582,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,357 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,675,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Rollins during the first quarter worth $61,799,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Rollins by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,221,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,569 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,693,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Rollins by 225.6% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,580,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,008 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

