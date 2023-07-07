Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Now Covered by Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.70% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rollins has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

NYSE ROL opened at $43.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 56.47 and a beta of 0.67. Rollins has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $43.74.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $658.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.78 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 31.07%. Rollins’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rollins will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $489,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,115.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $489,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,115.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $744,814.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,755,888.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,481 shares of company stock worth $2,953,357 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

