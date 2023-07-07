Rogue Resources (CVE:RRS) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Shares of Rogue Resources Inc. (CVE:RRS – Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as low as C$0.04. Rogue Resources shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 50,000 shares traded.

Rogue Resources Trading Up 14.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.57, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of C$1.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04.

Rogue Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rogue Resources Inc, a mining company, focuses on selling dimensional limestone for landscape applications in Canada. The company explores for silica, nickel, gold, and iron ore deposits. Its properties include the Snow White project in Ontario; the Silicon Ridge project located in Québec; and the Radio Hill iron ore project located to the southwest of Timmins, Ontario.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogue Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogue Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.