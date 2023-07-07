Roger E. Susi Sells 1,444 Shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $67,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 421,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,810,782. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

IRadimed stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.65. The company had a trading volume of 27,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,807. The firm has a market cap of $587.79 million, a PE ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 1.04. IRadimed Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $51.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.10 and a 200 day moving average of $39.98.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. IRadimed had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 million. As a group, research analysts expect that IRadimed Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 745,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,076,000 after purchasing an additional 60,314 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,444,000 after purchasing an additional 17,238 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 382,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 16.8% during the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,474,000 after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 5.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 212,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares during the period. 51.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of IRadimed in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRadimed in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

