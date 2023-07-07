Rockland Trust Co. Sells 507 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,339 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.5% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 172,597 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $85,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 105,822 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,580,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 378 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.32.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,665 shares of company stock worth $1,915,585 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST stock opened at $537.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $512.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $496.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $564.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

